Chicago Public Schools says judge's ruling does not stop CPS from requiring masks

Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union said that a judge's new temporary restraining order against mask mandates for 140 school districts does not impact public schools in Chicago.

CPS said the "court’s current ruling does not prohibit CPS from exercising its authority to continue its COVID-19 mitigation policies and procedures, including universal masking by students and staff and vaccination and testing requirements for staff members."

The Chicago Teachers Union repeated the message, saying: "the ruling also states that collectively bargained agreements are still enforceable. Our January 2022 agreement with Chicago Public Schools, which guarantees masking, will keep schools open and safe."

CPS said that 53% of students 12 and up are now fully vaccinated, that about ⅓ of students ages 5 to 11 have gotten at least one dose, and more than 91% of CPS staff are fully vaccinated.

