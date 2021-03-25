Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Public Schools to expand vaccinations to older students

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Chicago Public Schools
A nurse is vaccinated against the coronavirus at the University Hospital in Halle/Saale (UKH) by Professor Thomas Moesta, Medical Director of the UKH. (Photo by Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools is planning to expand vaccinations to older high school students.

Details on how the vaccine would be administered and when they would start were not given at a Board of Education meeting Wednesday night.

CPS officials say students 16 years of age and older would be eligible.

All CPS employees are currently eligible to receive the vaccine at one of four different vaccination sites.