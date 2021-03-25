Chicago Public Schools to expand vaccinations to older students
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools is planning to expand vaccinations to older high school students.
Details on how the vaccine would be administered and when they would start were not given at a Board of Education meeting Wednesday night.
CPS officials say students 16 years of age and older would be eligible.
All CPS employees are currently eligible to receive the vaccine at one of four different vaccination sites.