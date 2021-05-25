Chicago Public Schools under fire for defunding paralyzed school clerk's job

The Chicago Teachers Union is rallying around a longtime school clerk whose position they claim is being defunded next school year by Chicago Public Schools.

The CTU held a press conference on Tuesday where they called on CPS to save the job of Judy Mahoney, a veteran bilingual school clerk at Michael M. Byrne Elementary school in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.

"There's absolutely no justification in the world that would explain the complete and utter disregard and lack of empathy shown by CPS to Judy," said Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd Ward).

Mahoney was paralyzed from the waist down in a car accident in 2017 and was displaced from Whittier Elementary School because the school could not accommodate her wheelchair.

She was then relocated to Byrne, which is wheelchair accessible, but funding for her position was cut by CPS for next school year, the CTU says.

"Had Whittier been accessible, Judy would not now be confronting unemployment simply for having the misfortune of being the victim of a catastrophic auto accident," the CTU said in statement. "Judy's colleagues are calling on CPS to start remedying these inequities by reversing their push to drive Judy out, and instead fully fund her position so she can continue to serve her school community."

CPS spokesman James Gherardi says that the district created an additional clerk position at Byrne three years ago to support Mahoney, and while it is now being defunded, the district is attempting to help her secure a new position.

"Recently, the employee was asked to begin applying for vacant clerk positions at other wheelchair accessible schools, with the district's support," Gherardi said. "The district remains fully committed to continuing to work with the employee to find a new position at another school that meets her needs. Any suggestion the district has been unsupportive of this employee is uninformed."

Tabares and CTU leadership say CPS' decision shows the need for an elected school board.