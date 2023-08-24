Chicago ranks in top 5 safest US cities for pedestrians

Chicago was ranked among the top five safest cites in the country for pedestrians, according to a new study.

KURU Footwear researched the safest and most dangerous U.S. cities for pedestrians in 2023.

The group found that Chicago was the 5th safest cities for those traveling on foot.

The footwear brand says it used the most updated available data to rank 37 major metro cities from safest to most dangerous.

The top five are as follows:

New York City Boston San Francisco Washington, D.C. Chicago

Seattle, Philadelphia, Denver, Portland and Los Angles were also in the top 10.

Each ranking is based on overall Walk Score and the city's number of fatal pedestrian accidents.

Chicago had an average of two pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people and a Walk Score of 77.2.

Number one, New York City, had an average of one death and a walk score of 88.

According to the report, Memphis, Nashville, Tucson, Jacksonville and Louisville were ranked the top five most dangerous cities for pedestrians in that order.