Chicago ranks second on new list of best cities worldwide — what to know

Out of the best cities worldwide, Chicago ranks number two and is the only U.S. city to make the top 10.

According to the Time Out Index, an annual list naming the best cities, this year's rankings were based on nightlife, food and drink, art, culture, and museums. Also taken into account is each city's unique niche.

If you enjoy traveling and are looking for a city to see, Time Out recommends the following top 10 cities.

Edinburgh, Scotland Chicago, Illinois Medellín, Colombia Glasgow, Scotland Amsterdam, Netherlands Prague, Czech Republic Marrakech, Morocco Berlin, Germany Montreal, Canada Copenhagen, Denmark

Aside from Chicago's number two ranking overall, the city was also voted the most fun city in the world this year.

According to Time Out, "Whether you want to try world-class dining, party until 4am at historic clubs, spend a day soaking up the sun along Lake Michigan, see iconic artworks or just wander among different neighbourhoods, there’s never a dull moment to be had (yes, even when winter rolls around)."

Tourists are encouraged to visit Chicago "right now" because according to Time Out, the "food scene is popping off." It raves about the city having some of the best mom-and-pop Mexican restaurants.

In addition, Time Out reports 55% of Chicagoans describe the city as resilient, having made it through the pandemic and now "thriving again."

A massive 96% of Chicagoans think highly of the city for its food and drink; 95% think the same about the city's art and culture scene.

To see the entire list of the best cities in the world, visit HERE.