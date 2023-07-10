Chicago rapper G Herbo arrested on illegal gun possession charge

Rapper G Herbo was arrested in Chicago on Sunday after he was allegedly found to be in illegal possession of a gun during a traffic stop.

Around 5:42 p.m., police say the rapper – whose real name is Herbert Wright – was pulled over by officers in the 0-100 block of E. Ontario St. on the city's Near North Side.

During the traffic stop, police discovered Wright was illegally in possession of a gun. He was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon in a public space.

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Rapper G Hertbo performs during "On Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena on March 17, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

TMZ reports the 27-year-old Chicago rapper bonded out of jail and is due back in court at a later date.

Last month, G Herbo joined Father Michael Pfleger and Grammy Award-winning poet J. Ivy to kick off a summer of peace.

According to TMZ, the rapper is still dealing with an indictment from Dec. 2020 when he and several members of his crew were charged in federal court with using stolen credit card details and IDs to pay for private jets, expensive meals and designer puppies.