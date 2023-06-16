Father Pfleger, G Herbo, and J. Ivy unite for Summer Peace rally in Chicago

Father Michael Pfleger along with Chicago rap artist G Herbo and Grammy Award-winning poet J. Ivy will take to city streets Friday night to kick off a summer of peace.

The Summer Peace rally will start at 7 p.m. at St. Sabina Church followed by a march.

The crowd will make a planned stop in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, where a 69-year-old mother of five was senselessly killed in crossfire last month.

"We'll leave here and go down Racine to 79th Street and then 79th to Ashland. And then we'll stop there for a moment, remembering the woman who lost her life. And then we'll go down Ashland to 83rd, and 83rd back over to Racine passing Foster Park, which is a major park in the neighborhood where we safety for our children playing this summer," Pfleger said.

On Saturday, St. Sabina will hold an expungement fair, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump will speak Sunday in honor of Juneteenth.

The peace walks will continue every Friday through September.