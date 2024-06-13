Reaction in Chicago to Supreme Court mifepristone ruling: 'chemical warfare against the unborn'

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled to keep the abortion pill mifepristone on the market, rejecting a lawsuit by doctors who sued the FDA.

Reactions to the ruling are divided. A rally by pro-choice groups is planned on Thursday at Federal Plaza, likely to draw pro-life advocates as well.

Studies show about two-thirds of abortions in the U.S. last year involved mifepristone. Challengers claimed the FDA's approval process was improper and should be revoked.

The Supreme Court unanimously found that the doctors trying to reduce access to the pill failed to show they had suffered any injury and lacked sufficient legal basis for their lawsuit.

"Mifepristone is really important in abortion access in this country," said Ameri Klafeta, director of Women's and Reproductive Rights at the ACLU of Illinois. "Had the court ruled differently, the impact would have been significant, potentially removing the ability for people to get mifepristone by mail and forcing some to travel hundreds of miles."

The Thomas More Society, a nonprofit conservative law firm based in Chicago, issued a strong stance against the ruling.

"We believe the abortion pill is chemical warfare against the unborn," said Thomas Olp, executive vice president. "In 14 states, the abortion pill is illegal, and there's a federal law preventing its being sent in the U.S. mails across state lines. These issues will continue to be litigated, including by us."

Planned Parenthood of Illinois praised the Supreme Court's decision, calling it a win for patients.

The rally, hosted by "Chicago for Abortion Rights," was expected to start at 5:15 p.m.