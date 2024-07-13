Chicago reacts to shooting at Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania

Outside Trump Tower in downtown Chicago, the scene appeared calm on Saturday morning, but the mood shifted dramatically as news of an attempted assassination spread.

Both tourists and locals were seen intently following updates on their smartphones, visibly disturbed.

Former President Donald Trump was hosting a campaign rally in Pennsylvania when the unthinkable happened – shots rang out and struck Trump in the ear.

Security staff shielded Trump and rushed him off of the stage. Since the shooting, his campaign staff said Trump is safe and will recover.

The shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt, according to law enforcement.

Despite differing political views, many in Chicago expressed their concerns about the implications of the attack.

"Assassination is unacceptable, unbelievable," one person told us.

Another voiced broader anxieties, saying, "If someone can attack the president, what will happen to common people?"

"I know some people don't like him, but this shouldn't happen in America. It's very strange, no matter what our opinion is," a third person told us.

Chicago police have assured the public that they are actively monitoring the situation.

At this time, CPD has reported no local threats as a result of the shooting.

