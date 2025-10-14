Chicago refuses to show DHS video blaming Dems for shutdown at airports

Chicago officials refused a request from the Department of Homeland Security to show what they called a political video at both of the city’s major airports.

What we know:

Mayor Brandon Johnson said he instructed the city’s Department of Aviation to decline the request to play the video at Midway and O’Hare airports.

"The video shows DHS Secretary Kristi Noem making political assertions about the ongoing government shutdown," Johnson said in a statement. "Our airports are for Chicagoans and visitors to travel safely to and from our city; they are not for the Trump administration to spread propaganda using taxpayer resources."

Other airports in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Oregon, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Cleveland, Ohio, according to reports.

In the 37-second video, Noem said "most of our TSA employees are working without pay" and blamed "Democrats in Congress" for refusing to fund the federal government, leading to the shutdown.