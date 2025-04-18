Chicago releases 2025 bridge lift schedule
CHICAGO - Bridge lifts along the Chicago River will resume this weekend, city officials announced today.
The bridge lifts will take place along the main and south bridges of the Chicago River twice a week. This year's lifts start on Saturday and allow recreational boats to travel to and from their storage yards.
A total of 27 bridges will be raised between South Ashland Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Each bridge is raised one at a time, a process that takes roughly 10 minutes and halts traffic until the bridge is lowered.
Bridge lifts typically take place at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.
Chicago spring bridge lift schedule
- Saturday, April 19
- Wednesday, April 23
- Saturday, April 26 at
- Wednesday, April 30
- Saturday, May 3
- Wednesday, May 7
- Saturday, May 10
- Wednesday, May 14
- Saturday, May 17
- Wednesday, May 21
- Wednesday, May 28
- Saturday, May 31
- Wednesday, June 4
- Saturday, June 7
- Wednesday, June 11
- Saturday, June 14
- Wednesday, June 18
- Saturday, June 21
- Wednesday, June 25
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Department of Transportation.