Chicago releases 2025 bridge lift schedule

The Brief Chicago’s spring bridge lifts along the Chicago River will resume this weekend to accommodate boat traffic. The city will raise 27 bridges twice weekly, on Saturdays and Wednesdays, from South Ashland Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Each lift begins at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. and temporarily halts traffic for about 10 minutes per bridge.



Bridge lifts along the Chicago River will resume this weekend, city officials announced today.

The bridge lifts will take place along the main and south bridges of the Chicago River twice a week. This year's lifts start on Saturday and allow recreational boats to travel to and from their storage yards.

A total of 27 bridges will be raised between South Ashland Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Each bridge is raised one at a time, a process that takes roughly 10 minutes and halts traffic until the bridge is lowered.

Bridge lifts typically take place at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Chicago spring bridge lift schedule

Saturday, April 19

Wednesday, April 23

Saturday, April 26 at

Wednesday, April 30

Saturday, May 3

Wednesday, May 7

Saturday, May 10

Wednesday, May 14

Saturday, May 17

Wednesday, May 21

Wednesday, May 28

Saturday, May 31

Wednesday, June 4

Saturday, June 7

Wednesday, June 11

Saturday, June 14

Wednesday, June 18

Saturday, June 21

Wednesday, June 25