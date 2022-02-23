Chicago removes state from COVID Travel Advisory for first time in 2022

Chicago officials removed a state from the city's COVID Travel Advisory on Wednesday, marking the first time the entire United States has not been listed on the guidance this year.

Maryland was taken off the advisory for having a daily COVID-19 case rate of under 15 per 100,000 people for two straight weeks.

The advisory remained unchanged for seven straight weeks

The city says three states and three territories could be removed from the advisory next week.

The current daily case rate in the country is at 23.6.

Since last week, Illinois' daily case rate has dropped from 33.8 to 13.5, city health officials said.

Chicago's daily case rate is currently at 10.3, after recording 15.9 last week, health officials said.

"Though one state has come off our advisory, and Chicago and Illinois now have our lowest daily COVID-19 case rates in months, the virus is still with us, in Chicago and around the country," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. "The fact remains that nearly every state or territory is on the advisory."

City health officials encouraged unvaccinated residents who plan to travel to following advisory guidance and get tested for COVID-19 before and after travel from any state on the list and quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.