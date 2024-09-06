Chicago resident criticizes city spending on migrants: 'Are y'all lying to us?'

The Brief A Chicago resident voiced frustration over the city's spending on migrants during a contentious City Council meeting. The meeting was unable to proceed due to a lack of quorum, but public comments continued. Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez proposed a November referendum on taxing millionaires to help fund migrant care.



Tensions flared at a City Council meeting on Friday as residents and aldermen continued to clash over how the city allocates taxpayer money for migrant care.

Though the joint meeting of the Immigration and Housing committees was unable to proceed due to several aldermen failing to show, residents still took the opportunity to voice their opinions during the public comment session.

One Chicago resident, visibly frustrated, directed sharp criticism at city leaders for their handling of the city's finances, accusing them of overspending on migrant care while the city faces a growing deficit.

"Are y’all lying to us?" the resident asked. "The budget shows $400 million was spent on migrants, who are illegal immigrants, last year. The city is currently in a $235 million deficit, which means you guys overspent the budget to pay for people who have not paid any taxes."

The city's spending on migrants has been a contentious issue. Despite these concerns, Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez defended efforts to support new arrivals, announcing plans for a November referendum that would allow voters to decide whether to impose a 3 percent tax on the city’s wealthiest residents to help fund migrant services.

"We have 120,000 millionaires who live in the city of Chicago who can pay their fair share," Sigcho-Lopez said. "There are solutions so that we can do both—care for new neighbors as well as current neighbors."

Sigcho-Lopez also announced that Colombia’s president would be visiting Chicago on September 21 to recognize the city’s efforts in supporting migrants.

The number of migrants who have arrived in Chicago by bus or plane from Texas is nearing 50,000.