Chicago residents can soon apply for $500 per month for a year

Chicago residents will soon be able to apply to be part of a pilot program that grants them $500 per month for a year.

The program is called the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, and was created to help families facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for the program will open at 9 a.m. on April 25. The last day to apply will be by end-of-day May 13. Those who apply will be entered into a lottery and 5,000 families will be chosen sometime in May.

In order to apply, applicants must be a Chicago resident, must be 18 or older, must have experienced an economic hardship from COVID-19, and they must have a household income at or below 250 percent of the Federal Poverty Level (ex. $57,575 for a household of 3).

Only one person per household can be entered into the lottery, according to the city.

"I remain committed to making an equitable recovery from the pandemic to stabilize and ensure the wellbeing of all residents," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement.

To learn more and signup for application process updates, visit chicago.gov/cashpilot.