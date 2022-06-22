Chicago residents have chance to 'win area code' with two jackpots at $312M

Chicago residents may want to test their luck with this week's lottery.

For the first time ever, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are both at $312 million, which just so happens to be the original area code for Chicago.

This means residents have the chance to win their area code in millions of dollars.

Lottery players are known for playing lucky numbers such as birthdays, anniversaries and other significant events, but lottery officials suggest Chicago residents take it one step further and try their area code.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday and Powerball is Wednesday night and Saturday.

This year, two Illinois residents have won prizes of $1 million or more with Powerball, and four players have won prizes of $1 million or more with Mega Millions, lottery officials said.