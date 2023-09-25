Chicago residents erupt at community safety meeting after uptick in violent robberies

There was a fiery meeting on the Northwest Side Monday night, where violent robberies are way up.

Residents were invited to a town hall meeting to learn how local leaders are addressing the issue.

Now, newly released video is only adding fuel to the fire.

The attack shown in the video happened Monday afternoon in Bucktown in an alley at Damen and Armitage.

Two crooks jumped a young man, who was just walking through.

The victim was sucker-punched, then viciously beaten, kicked and robbed.

Residents at the community meeting said they have had enough.

Many were yelling, and even one man was ejected.

The meeting took place in Humboldt Park at an area adjacent to the 14th police district that has reported a spike in robberies this year compared to last.

Alderpeople Daniel La Spata and Jessie Fuentes, who hosted the meeting, pointed to Mayor Johnson's initiative to engage Chicago youth, as a big part of the long-term solution.

In the short term, they believe talking about the problem will make people feel safer.