Chicago residents face broken furnaces with brutally cold weather

The Brief Brutally cold weather to start the week with temperatures in the single digits. Several Chicagoland homes have broken furnaces, which is putting HVAC companies working around the clock. One company says broken flame sensor is a common cause of a broken furnace.



The Chicago area is experiencing dangerously cold weather that will continue throughout the week. Some homes now have broken furnaces due to apparent overuse.

What we know:

At a time when there's snow on the ground, and temperatures are in the single digits with wind chills below zero, some homes and businesses don't have working heat.

"This flame sensor is heavily damaged here," said Ray Reyes, with Under The Sun Heating and Cooling. "The last 24 hours has been very, very busy."

Reyes took us on a job site where the business had a broken furnace. He showed us a broken flame sensor, which he said is a common cause of why places don't have working heat. In the last 24 hours, his business has received dozens of calls for service.

"The common factor is that the furnace is being ran a little bit too much just because they're trying to keep the demand of of the heat versus the cold," said Reyes.

He said it's common for furnaces to break down when it's well below freezing.

"I noticed, as well, is that clients are running their furnaces up to 75, 76 under thermostat," added Reyes.

He said it's a symptom of overuse and when that happens, the furnace will shut down as a safety precaution so there's no damage like cracking. In order to get the furnace up and running again, their technicians will clean it and sometimes replace the flame sensor so it's no longer blowing cold air. Reyes said they've had to turn down some jobs because their technicians were already booked.

"We can't service everybody at the same time, right? We're all very limited, right. So it's, I would hate to say this, but it's a first come first serve basis," said Reyes.

What's next:

Reyes said his company is booked for the next four to five days repairing and replacing broken furnaces.

We're expecting light snow Tuesday night and then scattered snow throughout Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

The high temperature on Friday is expected to drop below zero.