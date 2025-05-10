Chicago residents frustrated by parking ban tied to planned teen gathering at 31st Street Beach

The Brief Police ramped up presence at 31st Street Beach Saturday amid rumors of a teen gathering. Parking was restricted across several blocks, leaving residents scrambling for alternatives. City officials say no cars were towed, and the anticipated crowd never materialized.



Sources tell FOX 32 the city received word of a teen trend Saturday at 31st Street Beach.

Parking restrictions were put in place blocks away and residents say they were "imprisoned" as a result.

What we know:

Beginning early this afternoon, police were out in great numbers patrolling 31st Street Beach. The cold weather likely disrupted a planned teen gathering advertised on social media.

Meanwhile, residents scrambled to find parking all day long with a tow zone order in effect beginning at 9 a.m.

City leaders say the parking restrictions were intended to prevent damage to property, in case police had to dismiss large disorderly groups from the beach as seen in the past.

The no-parking ban stretched from 31st to 35th Street, and also from Indiana Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore.

What they're saying:

Residents tell FOX 32 they were not given enough notice and were inconvenienced trying to locate alternative parking.

Alderwoman Pat Dowell told FOX 32 parking notices were posted on Thursday, and she would like to see police give residents more of a heads-up.

The expected gathering did not occur, and Dowell said no tickets were issued or cars towed. The parking tow zone order expires at 11:59 p.m.