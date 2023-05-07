Chicago residents, leaders worry about long-terms plans to care for migrant influx

Early Sunday authorities say a Land Rover plowed into several people waiting outside a bus stop near a Texas shelter for migrants and the homeless. Seven people were killed nearly a dozen others injured. It's not clear if it was an accident or intentional.

Safety and the city’s long term plans for migrants remains top of mind for many Chicagoans.

City leaders say up to 200 migrants are arriving every single day in Chicago by bus and by plane. An estimated 300 migrants right now are living inside local police stations, some needing urgent medical care.

"They just shuffle them from one district to the next, they’re not even putting them anywhere," said Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th). "We treat animals better".

More than 8,000 migrants have landed in the Windy City since last August. City budget officials say it’ll cost 20 million dollars a month to aid the families, mostly from Venezuela.

As park district programs are being altered to accommodate migrant housing, South Side residents feel they’re being slighted after the old South Shore High School is being transformed into one of three respite centers for migrants.

Chicago is still waiting on its share of $800 million in FEMA funding to support the migrant crisis.

Mayor Elect Brandon Johnson says he’s assembled a team to more aggressively address the issue.