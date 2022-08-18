Chicago residents learn to 'Stop the Bleed' as violence plagues the city

Paramedics from the Cook County Sheriff's Police Department taught everyday citizens to become first responders during a 'Stop the Bleed' training Thursday night on the Near West Side.

Attendees learned to place tourniquets, pack wounds, and apply pressure — potentially life-saving measures — in the event of an emergency.

"We are living in such uncertain times, unfortunately. Fifty years ago, you didn't see such recurring incidents of every flavor happening," said Sabrina Hallenbeck, who attended the training at POW! Gym.

She and about two dozen others took time out of their work weeks to learn the basics of stopping the top cause of preventable death following an injury: bleeding.

"Our basic goal is to stop or minimize bleeding," said Officer Anthony Schickel, who co-led the training.

To stop bleeding, sometimes pressure is all it takes, but other times, tourniquets, packing deep wounds with gauze or a clean shirt, or using an improvised tourniquet can help save a life while professional help is on the way.

Thursday's attendees learned the nuts and bolts of all of that during a short, hands-on training.

"[It doesn't just apply to] mass casualty events like what you saw in Highland Park, but something that happens at home," said Detective Christine Miller, who co-led the training. "You could be using a chainsaw, or roll up on a car accident and somebody has major, life-threatening bleeding."

If you are interested in being trained to 'Stop the Bleed,' the programs are free and you can find one by visiting StopTheBleed.org.