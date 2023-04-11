Chicago residents get to weigh in on city's next top cop

Who will be Chicago’s next top cop?

The first public forum to discuss recommendations for the Chicago Police Department’s new superintendent is set for Tuesday night.

For the very first time, residents of Chicago will have the chance to weigh in on who they want to be the city’s next top cop.

The newly formed Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is set to hold their first public forum — this is where residents can weigh in on what they want in the next police superintendent.

The application closes on May 7th after Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is sworn in. He will be handed the names of the top three candidates, and he can choose from that list.

If he doesn't select a candidate from the list, the entire process starts over, according to the ordinance.

Internally, several names have emerged. Eric Carter is serving as interim top cop. It's unknown if he wants to stay in that role.

The new head of CPD wouldn't be announced until sometime in July.

"We usually hear about it once a selection has been made and their gonna go before the City Council to be formally sworn in. And so with this process, it is allowing people to weigh in on what this looks like. So as we're interviewing candidates, as we're asking questions, it will help us to frame the sort of questions that we're asking. It will also help us to frame the rubric that we'll leverage in terms of what we've heard from the everyday Chicagoan," said Remel Terry, Community Commission for Public Safety.

Tuesday night’s public forum is one of four set to take place on the West Side at the Kehrein Center for the Arts at 5628 W. Washington Blvd. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.