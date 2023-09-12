Chicago resident recounts chaotic experience at Burning Man Festival

A firsthand account of the chaos that unfolded at this year's Burning Man festival comes from 57-year-old Rogers Park resident, Jay Woldenberg.

Over Labor Day weekend, Woldenberg found himself in the midst of unexpected challenges during the annual event held in the remote Nevada desert.

A veteran festival-goer, Woldenberg had attended Burning Man multiple times, but this year's experience took an unexpected turn when the desert skies opened up, subjecting the festival grounds to two days of heavy rain.

Woldenberg, part of a group of approximately 80 people, was involved in hosting an Iranian tea house for fellow festival attendees.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, he noted that festival-goers rallied together to make the most of the situation. However, one aspect that proved particularly challenging was the state of the festival's restrooms.

Despite the challenges posed by the weather, Woldenberg remains an ardent admirer of Burning Man and says he won't hesitate to return for next year's event.