Chicago residents speak out against city helping migrants over them

Cities all over the United States have been bracing for an influx of migrants.

Many of those cities from coast to coast are finding that they don't have the resources to handle the demand — Chicago included.

South Side residents are pushing back against the city's plan to house several hundred migrants at the vacant South Shore High School located at 76th and Constance.

This comes as officials say they have run out of room to house migrant families. Many are still sleeping on the floors of local police stations.

If the city's plan goes through, the school would become a site where migrants could temporarily sleep, eat and shower.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

However, many residents aren't happy about it and made it clear during a meeting last week.

Residents are scheduled to gather Thursday afternoon at the school to protest the city's plans.

"We're looking at the numbers coming out of City Hall and the state of Illinois, upwards of $150 million dollars roughly for six months. We believe that $150 million would have been in some way eligible to come to our communities to help our crime problems, help with our economic problems, help with our housing issues. And as we're all aware, Black people are the largest number of homeless in Chicago. So if you're gonna help anyone, help the current Black homeless first," said South Shore resident Brian Mullins.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the city's legal team for their response in regard to this matter, but we've yet to hear back.

In the meantime, many groups and organizations are collecting donations to help migrant families, including the Pilsen Food Pantry, Sinai Chicago and Lake View Lutheran Church.