Chicago restaurant-goers kidnapped, forced to withdraw from ATMs in Little Village

The Brief A couple was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint after being forced into a restaurant in Little Village before being released unharmed.



A man and a woman were kidnapped and robbed early Friday morning after they were confronted by five people outside a Little Village restaurant.

The 48-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were about to enter the restaurant around 3 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV pulled up, and five suspects, three of them armed, exited the vehicle in the 3400 block of West 26th Street, according to police.

The suspects forced the victims into the restaurant, stole property from inside, and then kidnapped the pair, driving them to multiple ATMs to withdraw money.

The victims were then released from the vehicle and the suspects drove away, police said. Neither of the victims were harmed in the kidnapping and both refused medical treatment.

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.