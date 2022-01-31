Chicago restaurant owners want $48B bailout to rescue food service industry

Chicago's restaurant industry was on the rebound and hopeful about the holidays before the omicron variant killed business. Now there are demands for a massive federal bailout by Valentine's Day.

A group of Chicago restaurant owners is leading the charge, asking for the government to allocate $48 billion more in restaurant grants by Feb. 11.

According to the Chicago Restaurants Coalition, 177,000 restaurants across America applied for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but did not receive any money.

As many as 101,000 restaurants did receive some of the $29 billion available.

As Covid-19 continues to impact staffing and business, coalition members said the restaurants that were denied grants are now at risk of closing, and are calling on elected Senate leaders to pass a bill that would allocate additional grants in time for Valentine's weekend.

"We're trying to make people aware that we may be on the bottom of the totem pole, but restaurants employ a lot of people. Usually our money goes right back into the economy. We just want to bring awareness that this thing was laid out in a winner and loser type of scenario," said Joel Nickson, chef and owner of Wishbone in the West Loop.

Restaurant owners said that Valentine's weekend would be ideal for additional relief to be announced, because while it's often a busy dining weekend, restaurants need to spend money to make money and many said they are simply out of funding.

"In March, it will be two years since I haven't been open. So it's pretty rough. We definitely need that money for us to survive and to make a go of it again," said Jimmy Bannos of the Purple Pig and Heaven on Seven.

Restaurant owners argue that it's unfair that the airline industry has been given $60 billion during the pandemic. They said that restaurants deserve the same help, if not more.