Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off with 'First Bites Bash'

It's a good way to help get through the toughest winter months in Chicago: sampling the city's best restaurants.

Between Friday, Jan. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 5, you'll be able to do just that at a pretty good price during Chicago's 16th Annual Restaurant Week.

"Chicago is a food town. We love our restaurants, our chefs, our cuisine. I think we're going to be really, really busy over the next couple of weeks," said Lynn Osmond, President & CEO of Choose Chicago.

She is not alone in that enthusiasm.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A sea of people crowded the Great Hall of the Field Museum for the First Bites Bash, a celebration to officially kick off Chicago's 16th Restaurant Week, which is back for the first time since 2020.

Fifty of the best restaurants in the city were at the museum handing out small bites, and just a taste of what'll be on the menu for Restaurant Week.

This year, 361 Chicagoland restaurants will offer fixed, three-course menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, ranging from $25 to $59 per person.

"When else do you get those prices in Chicago restaurants?" Osmond said.

It's the perfect chance to get to know a new restaurant and a time when chefs put their best foot forward to try to recruit new regulars.

To check out all the options, go to ChooseChicago.com, where you can search by cuisine and by neighborhood.