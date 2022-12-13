Chicago Restaurant Week returns in January

Chicago Restaurant Week is set to return for its 16th year this January.

More than 330 Chicagoland eateries will be taking part.

From January 20 through February 5, diners will get the chance to experience various establishments through price-fixed menus — set at $25 for brunch or lunch, and $42 or $59 for dinner.

Restaurants in 34 Chicago neighborhoods, and 37 suburban restaurants will take part.

Reservations are now open at EatItUpChicago.com.