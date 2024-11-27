Chicago restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2024
Chicago - If cooking and cleaning aren't in the cards for Thanksgiving, there's no shortage of restaurants serving meals on Turkey Day.
As always, hours can vary by location, but here is a list of some major restaurants whose doors will be open on Thanksgiving:
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2024
River Roast
River Roast is offering a curated selection of homemade dishes from roasted turkey breast to an array of sides and appetizers, available for pickup or as a buffet when you dine in. Book your table here.
Cindy's Rooftop
Cindy's Rooftop is offering a specialized thanksgiving plate for individual servings, alongside an extensive menu highlighted by a cider-brined turkey and brioche stuffing. Reservations are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Smith
From 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Smith will serve a three-course Thanksgiving dinner at $82 for adults and $41.50 for children.
Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe
All Wildberry Pancake & Cafe locations will be open during regular business hours.
The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant
For $75 per person, you can enjoy a 3-course dinner at The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant from 11:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Applebee’s
Select Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving, although hours may be reduced. Please contact your local Applebee’s for specific information on holiday hours.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel is open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website, with a traditional meal starting at 11 a.m.
Get more info on Cracker Barrel’s holiday offerings here.
RELATED: America's top 100 restaurants for 2024, according to OpenTable
Fogo de Chão
Diners can experience both new and traditional holiday options on Thanksgiving Day at Fogo de Chão.
Locations are open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Golden Corral
All Golden Corral restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours through dinner in select markets. Check with your local restaurant for details.
Golden Corral is offering holiday classics like whole-roasted Turkey, holiday glazed ham, and a new bone-in pork roast.
Hooters
Participating Hooters will be open 4 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving.
IHOP
IHOP will be open on Thanksgiving, but diners should check with their local IHOP as hours will vary by location.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme locations will be open on Thanksgiving but with shortened hours, and will close at 2 p.m.
Ruby Tuesday
All Ruby Tuesday locations are open on Thanksgiving, with most open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. But hours vary by location, so check with your local restaurant.
Major franchises open on Thanksgiving
Hours for major fast food and coffee chains vary by location, so these companies recommend checking your respective app to get the most accurate retail information for your favorite spot:
- Arby’s
- Baskin-Robbins
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Denny’s
- Dunkin’
- Jimmy John’s
- McDonald’s
- Starbuck’s
- SONIC Drive-In
- Taco Bell
- Wendy’s
The Source: Information in this article was obtained from spokespersons of the various restaurants, or from store hours and holiday information available on their corporate websites.