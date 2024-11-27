Expand / Collapse search

Chicago restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2024

By Megan Ziegler and Justine Baker
Updated  November 27, 2024 1:55pm CST
Holidays
FOX 32 Chicago

How inflation may impact your Thanksgiving meal

The cost of filling your cart this year is about 42% higher than it was in 2019, according to Datasembly, which tracks prices at hundreds of stores. This year, retailers such as Walmart and Kroger are offering deep discounts on turkey to get shoppers in the door, and as of mid-November, the average price for a cart of Thanksgiving basics is down 2.67% from last year. Financial strategist, Bill Dendy, joined LiveNOW from FOX to discuss.

The Brief

    • Some Chicago restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving this year.
    • Hours can vary by location.

Chicago - If cooking and cleaning aren't in the cards for Thanksgiving, there's no shortage of restaurants serving meals on Turkey Day. 

As always, hours can vary by location, but here is a list of some major restaurants whose doors will be open on Thanksgiving: 

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2024

River Roast

River Roast is offering a curated selection of homemade dishes from roasted turkey breast to an array of sides and appetizers, available for pickup or as a buffet when you dine in. Book your table here

Cindy's Rooftop 

Cindy's Rooftop is offering  a specialized thanksgiving plate for individual servings, alongside an extensive menu highlighted by a cider-brined turkey and brioche stuffing. Reservations are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Smith 

From 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Smith will serve a three-course Thanksgiving dinner at $82 for adults and $41.50 for children. 

Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe 

All Wildberry Pancake & Cafe locations will be open during regular business hours. 

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

For $75 per person, you can enjoy a 3-course dinner at The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant from 11:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. 

Applebee’s

Select Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving, although hours may be reduced. Please contact your local Applebee’s for specific information on holiday hours.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website, with a traditional meal starting at 11 a.m. 

Get more info on Cracker Barrel’s holiday offerings here

RELATED: America's top 100 restaurants for 2024, according to OpenTable

Fogo de Chão

Diners can experience both new and traditional holiday options on Thanksgiving Day at Fogo de Chão

Locations are open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. 

Golden Corral

All Golden Corral restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours through dinner in select markets. Check with your local restaurant for details. 

Golden Corral is offering holiday classics like whole-roasted Turkey, holiday glazed ham, and a new bone-in pork roast.

Hooters

Participating Hooters will be open 4 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving.

IHOP

IHOP will be open on Thanksgiving, but diners should check with their local IHOP as hours will vary by location.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme locations will be open on Thanksgiving but with shortened hours, and will close at 2 p.m. 

Ruby Tuesday

All Ruby Tuesday locations are open on Thanksgiving, with most open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. But hours vary by location, so check with your local restaurant. 

Major franchises open on Thanksgiving

Hours for major fast food and coffee chains vary by location, so these companies recommend checking your respective app to get the most accurate retail information for your favorite spot: 

  • Arby’s
  • Baskin-Robbins
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Burger King
  • Denny’s
  • Dunkin’
  • Jimmy John’s
  • McDonald’s
  • Starbuck’s
  • SONIC Drive-In
  • Taco Bell
  • Wendy’s

The Source: Information in this article was obtained from spokespersons of the various restaurants, or from store hours and holiday information available on their corporate websites. 