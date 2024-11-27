The Brief Some Chicago restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving this year. Hours can vary by location.



If cooking and cleaning aren't in the cards for Thanksgiving, there's no shortage of restaurants serving meals on Turkey Day.

As always, hours can vary by location, but here is a list of some major restaurants whose doors will be open on Thanksgiving:

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2024

River Roast

River Roast is offering a curated selection of homemade dishes from roasted turkey breast to an array of sides and appetizers, available for pickup or as a buffet when you dine in. Book your table here.

Cindy's Rooftop

Cindy's Rooftop is offering a specialized thanksgiving plate for individual servings, alongside an extensive menu highlighted by a cider-brined turkey and brioche stuffing. Reservations are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Smith

From 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Smith will serve a three-course Thanksgiving dinner at $82 for adults and $41.50 for children.

Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe

All Wildberry Pancake & Cafe locations will be open during regular business hours.

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

For $75 per person, you can enjoy a 3-course dinner at The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant from 11:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Applebee’s

Select Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving, although hours may be reduced. Please contact your local Applebee’s for specific information on holiday hours.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website, with a traditional meal starting at 11 a.m.

Get more info on Cracker Barrel’s holiday offerings here .

Fogo de Chão

Diners can experience both new and traditional holiday options on Thanksgiving Day at Fogo de Chão .

Locations are open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Golden Corral

All Golden Corral restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours through dinner in select markets. Check with your local restaurant for details.

Golden Corral is offering holiday classics like whole-roasted Turkey, holiday glazed ham, and a new bone-in pork roast.

Hooters

Participating Hooters will be open 4 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving.

IHOP

IHOP will be open on Thanksgiving, but diners should check with their local IHOP as hours will vary by location.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme locations will be open on Thanksgiving but with shortened hours, and will close at 2 p.m.

Ruby Tuesday

All Ruby Tuesday locations are open on Thanksgiving, with most open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. But hours vary by location, so check with your local restaurant.

Major franchises open on Thanksgiving

Hours for major fast food and coffee chains vary by location, so these companies recommend checking your respective app to get the most accurate retail information for your favorite spot:

Arby’s

Baskin-Robbins

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Denny’s

Dunkin’

Jimmy John’s

McDonald’s

Starbuck’s

SONIC Drive-In

Taco Bell

Wendy’s