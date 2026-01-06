Chicago rideshare surcharge begins today, here's where trips will cost more

The Brief Ridershare users will pay more for trips that start or end in Chicago’s new congestion zones. The new surcharge applies during daytime and evening hours, with different fees for single and shared rides. The expanded congestion zones now include much of downtown and parts of Hyde Park.



A new surcharge on rideshare trips that begin or end in Chicago’s new congestion zones took effect on Tuesday.

What we know:

The City of Chicago has renamed its former "Downtown Zone" to the "Congestion Zone" and expanded its boundaries, triggering new fees for rideshare riders.

Under the change, riders will see an additional $1.50 per ride for any single ride that includes a pick-up or drop-off in Congestion Zone One or Two. The fee applies seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For shared rides, an added $0.60 surcharge applies on weekdays during the same hours when the trip includes a pick-up or drop-off in either congestion zone.

The congestion zone covers much of downtown Chicago and nearby neighborhoods, excluding Navy Pier and McCormick Place, with a smaller second zone located in the Hyde Park area.

New congestion zones in Chicago for rideshares.

The city released a map showing the updated congestion zone boundaries.

The backstory:

The new surcharge is part of a string of new taxes passed in the city budget last month that took effect this year.

Additional new measures include a tax on grocery bags, alcohol from establishments meant for consumption off-site, as well as taxes on social media and sports betting companies, among others.