Chicago Ridge Mall closed after brawl in food court

The Chicago Ridge Mall will be closed for the rest of the day Saturday after a fight broke out in the food court of the southwest suburban shopping center.

The fight was amongst a group of minors, according to a Facebook post from the Chicago Ridge Police Department.

About 4:45 p.m., police announced the mall would be closed for the rest of the day. The Chicago Ridge Mall is usually open until 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

Though social media users speculated that someone fired a gun during the fight, Chicago Ridge police said that no shots were fired.