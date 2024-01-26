Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Newton County
7
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:17 AM CST until TUE 12:03 AM CST, LaSalle County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 9:15 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:18 AM CST until SAT 4:31 PM CST, Cook County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
from FRI 8:39 AM CST until FRI 4:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County

Chicago Ridge man allegedly killed 32-year-old man last month, robbed and carjacked another man this week

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Garfield Ridge
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Alonzo Rodriguez-Medina, 18

CHICAGO - A Chicago Ridge man is accused of fatally shooting a 32-year-old man in Chicago last month and then robbing and carjacking another man about a month later. 

Alonzo Rodriguez-Medina, 18, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated robbery, one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of unlawful vehicular invasion. 

At about 8:51 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2023, Rodriguez-Medina is accused of fatally shooting a 32-year-old man in the 6100 block of South Central Park Avenue.

Additionally, police say he has also been charged in connection to an armed robbery and aggravated carjacking of a 39-year-old man that occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 in the 4600 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

Rodriguez-Medina was arrested Wednesday in the 6400 block of South Paulina and charged accordingly. 