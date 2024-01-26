Chicago Ridge man allegedly killed 32-year-old man last month, robbed and carjacked another man this week

article

A Chicago Ridge man is accused of fatally shooting a 32-year-old man in Chicago last month and then robbing and carjacking another man about a month later.

Alonzo Rodriguez-Medina, 18, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated robbery, one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of unlawful vehicular invasion.

At about 8:51 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2023, Rodriguez-Medina is accused of fatally shooting a 32-year-old man in the 6100 block of South Central Park Avenue.

Additionally, police say he has also been charged in connection to an armed robbery and aggravated carjacking of a 39-year-old man that occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 in the 4600 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

Rodriguez-Medina was arrested Wednesday in the 6400 block of South Paulina and charged accordingly.