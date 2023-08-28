Chicago Ridge man followed woman to Orland Park Lifetime Fitness, stabbed her in parking lot: police

article

A Chicago Ridge man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing a woman, who he was in an on-again, off-again relationship with, in the parking lot of Lifetime Fitness in Orland Park.

Peter Surdyk, 43, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery in a public place.

At about 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Orland Park police officers responded to a call from an employee of Lifetime Fitness, located at 16333 LaGrange Rd., who said a person was stabbed in the parking lot of the facility.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the offender, later identified as Surdyk, fled the scene. As officers rendered aid to the victim, Surdyk's vehicle was spotted going northbound on LaGrange Road.

Surdyk was stopped and taken into custody.

While investigating, detectives determined that Surdyk and the victim have had an on-again, off-again relationship for the past year.

Detectives say Surdyk followed the victim to Lifetime Fitness and then waited for the victim to exit the building before attacking her.

Surdyk is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing Tuesday morning.