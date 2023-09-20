Chicago Ridge man shot another man in the face during fight in northwest Indiana: police

article

A Chicago Ridge man is accused of shooting another man in the face outside of a bar in northwest Indiana earlier this month.

Marque L. Jackson, 47, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

At about 4 a.m. on Sept. 2, Munster police officers were dispatched to Speedway, located at 444 Ridge Road, for a call of shots being fired during a fight.

When officers arrived, they located a 38-year-old man, who had been shot in the face.

He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

While investigating the shooting, police learned that the 38-year-old man's girlfriend was speaking with another man, identified as Jackson.

Jackson was confronted and a physical altercation ensued. He then allegedly retrieved a firearm and the 38-year-old man retreated across the street to the front patio section of Marko's Bar, located at 435 Ridge Road.

Jackson allegedly got into his vehicle, drove to Marko's Bar and fired about eight rounds at the 38-year-old man, striking him in the face.

A warrant was issued for Jackson's arrest, and he remained at large until September 20, when he was taken into custody in Chicago by the US Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

He is awaiting extradition to Indiana.