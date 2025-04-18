Chicago’s river cruise season kicks off with warm weather, big crowds

The Brief First Lady cruises began its 90th season on Friday, offering a variety of themed boat tours. Warm weather brought crowds to the Riverwalk as the city marked the start of river cruise season. Bridge lifts to accommodate recreational boats also begin this weekend, briefly pausing traffic downtown.



Chicago’s First Lady cruises kicked off its 90th season on Friday, with warm spring weather drawing big crowds downtown to mark the return of the city’s popular boat tours.

What we know:

The official start of the 2025 season for First Lady cruises brought boats back to the water, including its well-known architecture tours on the river and lake.

The company also offers themed experiences like nighttime cruises, haunted cruises, dog-friendly cruises, and firework-viewing cruises.

Jessica O’Connor, visiting from Rochester, New York, said the city’s skyline and historic buildings were a highlight of her day on the river.

"Chicago has been so amazing because of all the different architecture," she said. "Just looking around at all the history of all the different buildings and then being able to go out to the lake and seeing the full-on view of Chicago was really amazing."

What's next:

Expect to see more traffic on the river starting Saturday. That’s when the city begins its spring bridge lift schedule to let recreational boats pass through on their way to and from storage yards.

Twenty-seven bridges between South Ashland Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be lifted, each for about 10 minutes, temporarily halting traffic. Lifts typically begin at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Most First Lady cruises will run through November, giving Chicagoans and tourists plenty of time to get out on the water.