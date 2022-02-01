Chicago River ice to be cleared Tuesday by fireboat Christopher Wheatley

It's February and that means a frozen Chicago River, but it won't stay that way long if the Chicago Fire Department has any say in it.

The department is pulling out its ice-breaking vessel to take care of the problem.

Despite Tuesday's warmer temperatures, there's still plenty of ice to break in DuSable Harbor and the mouth of the Chicago River.

The Christopher Wheatley, the fire department's concrete and steel-reinforced fireboat, is capable of crushing through several feet of ice.

The department said it's important to keep the water open as much as possible, especially on the Chicago River to provide access for divers in case they need to make an emergency rescue.

The Christopher Wheatley makes a trip up and down the river and harbor every few days to turn thick sheets of ice into more manageable jigsaw-like puzzle pieces.

The 90-foot-long fireboat carries a crew of five Chicago Fire Department personnel including paramedics, engineers and firefighters.

The Christopher Wheatley was named after a Chicago firefighter who was killed in the line of duty in 2010 and commissioned one year later.

The fireboat is not a traditional ice cutter, but instead, uses its sheer weight and size to crash through the ice and break it up.