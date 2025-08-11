Would you swim the Chicago River? 500 people will and here's why

The Brief On September 21, 500 seasoned swimmers will dive into the Chicago River for a two-mile open-water race – the first of its kind since 1927, and now officially approved by the city after a previous permit was denied. Once considered too polluted to touch, the river is now clean enough to swim thanks to decades of environmental progress. A three-layer water testing system — including real-time bacteria tracking — will ensure swimmer safety. All proceeds go toward ALS research and a "Learn to Swim" program for underserved Chicago neighborhoods. Last year, the initiative gave 2,000 kids water safety lessons — and this year, they’re aiming to double that impact.



Chicago is making a historic splash this fall!

For the first time in 98 years, the Chicago River will host an open-water swim event, inviting 500 experienced swimmers to tackle a two-mile course through the heart of the city’s iconic downtown.

The long-awaited Chicago River Swim has officially been approved by the city after a failed permit attempt last year and is scheduled to take place on Sept. 21.

A River Reimagined

The backstory:

The event is more than a race. It’s a powerful symbol of transformation.

Once deemed dangerously polluted, the river’s rehabilitation has become one of Chicago’s environmental success stories.

Thanks to decades of work by city officials, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD), and technological advancements, the river is now safe enough to host this high-profile endurance event.

Doug McConnell, CEO & Founder of A Long Swim, is a seasoned swimmer who’s personally taken a dip in the river near Chinatown. He says the swim is a way to showcase just how far the river has come and to celebrate it.

With safety and public perception in mind, the event organizers are implementing a robust three-tiered water testing system:

MWRD will continue its long-term river monitoring.

Current’s H2Now Chicago will provide real-time data on bacteria levels via h2nowchicago.org.

University of Illinois at Chicago will conduct additional daily water quality testing from eight locations along the course in the weeks leading up to the event.

McConnell emphasized that the river shares the same water source as Lake Michigan, separated only by a lock system. While caution is warranted, he insists the swim will meet strict health and safety standards.

Participants will swim beneath some of the city’s most iconic bridges and skyscrapers, right alongside the bustling Riverwalk.

The two-mile course is designed to highlight both the natural and architectural beauty of Chicago’s urban core, with spectators expected to cheer on swimmers from the Riverwalk throughout the event.

This isn't just about open-water glory.

Proceeds from the event will go toward ALS research.

Who Can Participate

What we know:

This isn’t a casual dip. It's a challenge for seasoned swimmers only.

Applications, open through 10 p.m. Monday, are available at ChicagoRiverSwim.org.

Why September?

What we know:

The decision to host the event in September wasn’t arbitrary. It’s statistically the driest month in Chicago, reducing the risk of electrical storms. Ironically, when last year’s lake-based swim event was held in September, it was a complete washout due to rain, but organizers are optimistic this year will bring clearer skies.