See where Chicago ranks on list of 'Roachiest Cities'

While Chicago continues to grapple with its notorious reputation as the "rattiest" city in the country, a recent study by Pest Gnome sheds light on how the Windy City fares in comparison to other states when it comes to another pesky critter: cockroaches.

According to the findings, Chicago lands at number 18 in the list of states with cockroach issues. While it may not be an ideal ranking, at least it's not the top spot, which is claimed by Houston.

The rankings were determined based on several factors, including the prevalence of homes showing signs of cockroach infestations, periods of extreme heat – conditions that cockroaches thrive in – and accessibility to pest control professionals.

The Top 25 Roachiest Cities below: