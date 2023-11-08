At least 8 victims robbed by group of gunmen on West, SW Side in under 2 hours

Several victims were robbed at gunpoint within two hours on the West and Southwest Sides Tuesday night.

Police say at least eight people were robbed by two to three unidentified male offenders in University Village, McKinley Park and Brighton Park between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Two men and a woman were robbed at gunpoint by three offenders in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue at 10:10 p.m. None of the victims were injured.

At about 10:40 p.m., two men were robbed at gunpoint by two offenders in the 3300 block of South Ashland Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Just minutes later, a man was robbed by three armed suspects in the 1600 block of West 35th Street. The victim was struck on the neck twice but refused medical attention.

Police responded to another robbery in the 1400 block of West Taylor Street at 11:30 p.m. A 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were robbed at gunpoint by three offenders. No injuries were reported.

In three of the robberies, victims saw the suspects flee in a silver sedan.

Area detectives are investigating.