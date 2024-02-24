Chicago man arrested after robbing business on NW Side: police

An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly robbing a business in Chicago's Belmont Gardens neighborhood on Thursday.

Police say Tyrese Green was arrested in the 3900 block of West Barry Avenue at 5:29 p.m. – just 30 minutes after robbing a nearby business.

He was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a business in the 3000 block of North Pulaski Road.

Green was charged with one felony count of robbery. He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.

Tyrese Green (CPD)

No additional information is available at this time.