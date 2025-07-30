Chicago robbery victim shot after handing over belongings

The Brief A 37-year-old man was shot in the leg after giving his belongings to an armed robber Tuesday night in Avondale. The shooting happened in the 3200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, and the victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. No arrests have been made, and Area Five detectives are investigating.



A man was shot after complying with an armed robber Tuesday night in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.

What we know:

The 37-year-old was walking outside just before 9 p.m. when he was approached by an armed man in the 3200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police.

The suspect demanded his belongings and the victim handed them over before running from the location, when he was shot by the suspect.

He was shot once in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.