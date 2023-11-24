Woman, 2 children injured in rollover crash on Chicago's South Side

A driver fled the scene of a crash that left a woman and two children injured in Chatham Thursday night.

The crash happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. when a car traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Drive struck another vehicle head-on near 85th Street.

The vehicle that was struck flipped over. A 36-year-old woman and two children were taken to area hospitals.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.

No additional details were available.