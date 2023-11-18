2 wounded, 1 fatally in Far South Side drive-by shooting

A man was killed and another was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Friday night.

Police say the victims were outside near the 100 block of East 110th Street at approximately 10:35 p.m. when someone in a silver SUV fired shots at them.

The 26-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the neck. He was transported to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Two Detectives are investigating.