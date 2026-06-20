Chicago drive-by mass shooting leaves at least 12 injured on South Side, police say

The Brief A dozen people were injured in a drive-by mass shooting on Chicago's South Side late Friday night. Two gunmen pulled up alongside a group and opened fire, police said. The victims ranged in age from 17 to 47 years of age, police said.



About a dozen people were shot and injured late Friday night on Chicago’s South Side in a drive-by shooting.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of W. 95th Street in Roseland a little after 11 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Investigators learned that a red SUV pulled alongside a large crowd and two gunmen from inside began to open fire at the victims before fleeing.

Several people were hit.

Arriving officers found a 32-year-old woman who was shot twice in her back and a 44-year-old man with four graze wounds to his back, police said. The woman was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, and the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police listed 10 additional shooting victims:

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the thigh and self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 26-year-old man has multiple gunshot wounds and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 30-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds and self- transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and self-transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the head and self-transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A 36-year-old woman was shot multiple times and self-transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A 38-year-old woman had a graze wound and self-transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

A 47-year-old man was shot in the knee and self-transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

An unknown-age male also had multiple gunshot wounds and self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear exactly what the circumstances were of the gathering or the motive for the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.