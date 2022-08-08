Chicago school bus driver shortage could leave students without ride on first day back

A school bus driver shortage could leave some Chicago parents scrambling.

Last fall, about 2,100 students were left without a ride on their first day of school.

Block Club Chicago reports the district is still short about 400 drivers for the upcoming year.

Chicago Public Schools says it will prioritize special education and homeless students.

The district is considering offering CTA passes and increasing driver's minimum pay to $20 per hour.