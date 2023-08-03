Chicago security guard kills offender who shot 22-year-old during South Side altercation: police

A part-time police officer of a local hospital fatally wounded a male offender who shot another man during a disturbance Thursday on Chicago's South Side.

Around 2:50 p.m., police say a 25-year-old man and 22-year-old man were involved in an altercation in the 7100 block of S. Jeffery Blvd., which escalated to the older man shooting the younger man in the torso.

A male security guard at a retail store observed the incident and opened fire, striking the 25-year-old offender, police said.

The offender was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.