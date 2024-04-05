Chicago sees slow decline in measles: Only 4 new cases reported

Measles cases are slowly on the decline in Chicago after only four new cases were reported this week.

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Friday that the total number of confirmed measles cases in Chicago is 57. The majority of these cases are associated with the Pilsen migrant shelter on Halsted Street.

Out of the 57 cases, 33 are in children under the age of 5.

Last week, health officials reported a spike in measles cases and the total number climbed to 53.

The Chicago Department of Public Health says more than 6,000 new arrivals have received the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine since the first case was reported in the city.

The MMR vaccine is the best way to combat the disease.

Health officials say they are working to administer the second dose of the MMR vaccine to migrants staying at the Pilsen shelter.

Anyone who is looking to get the MMR vaccine can do so at most doctor's offices and pharmacies. Two doses of the vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles and one dose is about 93% effective, the CDPH says.

Measles is highly contagious and symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash.

The rash may not appear for three to five days after symptoms begin.

If you were exposed to measles, you may not have symptoms for a week or two after.

You can keep up with the latest measles case data, or see exposure sites, at the City of Chicago's website here.