Chicago sets all-time record for hotel revenue during Taylor Swift concert weekend

Choose Chicago is releasing some new data about the economic impact of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

This past weekend, Chicago set an all-time record for total hotel rooms occupied and total hotel revenue.

Friday and Saturday averaged more than 44,000 rooms occupied each night.

That is more than five percent higher than the same period last year.

An average of 96.8 percent was filled in total each night.

Hotel revenue from Friday and Saturday nights totaled $39 million.