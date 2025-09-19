Expand / Collapse search

Police seek man on Lime scooter accused of groping women on Chicago’s West Side

By Will Hager
Published  September 19, 2025 5:49am CDT
Humboldt Park
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Chicago police are warning residents after a man on a green-and-white Lime scooter allegedly groped several women on the West Side.
    • The suspect targeted victims walking, waiting for transit or riding scooters in five incidents between Aug. 15 and Sept. 16.
    • He was described as a Black man, 18 to 25 years old, wearing dark clothing and a face mask.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning West Side residents after a series of sexual abuse incidents in which a man on an electric scooter allegedly groped women and fled.

What we know:

According to a CPD community alert, the suspect rides a green-and-white Lime electric scooter and has approached women walking, waiting for public transportation or riding their own scooters. In some cases, he has tried to cause a minor collision before groping the victim.

The attacks were reported at the following locations and times: 

  • Around 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the 1100 block of North Hamlin Avenue
  • Around 9 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the 800 block of South Sacramento Boulevard 
  • Around 3:26 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Polk Street
  • Around 10:23 p.m. on Sept. 15 in the 900 block of South Central Park Avenue
  • Around 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 16 in the 300 block of South Kedzie Avenue

Police described the suspect as a Black man between 18 and 25 years old, about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-11 and 150 to 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, a hoodie or blue jacket, and a black or blue mask covering his face.

Lime scooter (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com referencing case number 25-4-023.

The Source: The information in this report came from a Chicago Police Department community alert.

