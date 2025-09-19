Police seek man on Lime scooter accused of groping women on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning West Side residents after a series of sexual abuse incidents in which a man on an electric scooter allegedly groped women and fled.
What we know:
According to a CPD community alert, the suspect rides a green-and-white Lime electric scooter and has approached women walking, waiting for public transportation or riding their own scooters. In some cases, he has tried to cause a minor collision before groping the victim.
The attacks were reported at the following locations and times:
- Around 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the 1100 block of North Hamlin Avenue
- Around 9 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the 800 block of South Sacramento Boulevard
- Around 3:26 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Polk Street
- Around 10:23 p.m. on Sept. 15 in the 900 block of South Central Park Avenue
- Around 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 16 in the 300 block of South Kedzie Avenue
Police described the suspect as a Black man between 18 and 25 years old, about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-11 and 150 to 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, a hoodie or blue jacket, and a black or blue mask covering his face.
Lime scooter (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com referencing case number 25-4-023.
The Source: The information in this report came from a Chicago Police Department community alert.