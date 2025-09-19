Police seek man on Lime scooter accused of groping women on Chicago’s West Side

The Brief Chicago police are warning residents after a man on a green-and-white Lime scooter allegedly groped several women on the West Side. The suspect targeted victims walking, waiting for transit or riding scooters in five incidents between Aug. 15 and Sept. 16. He was described as a Black man, 18 to 25 years old, wearing dark clothing and a face mask.



Chicago police are warning West Side residents after a series of sexual abuse incidents in which a man on an electric scooter allegedly groped women and fled.

What we know:

According to a CPD community alert, the suspect rides a green-and-white Lime electric scooter and has approached women walking, waiting for public transportation or riding their own scooters. In some cases, he has tried to cause a minor collision before groping the victim.

The attacks were reported at the following locations and times:

Around 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the 1100 block of North Hamlin Avenue

Around 9 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the 800 block of South Sacramento Boulevard

Around 3:26 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Polk Street

Around 10:23 p.m. on Sept. 15 in the 900 block of South Central Park Avenue

Around 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 16 in the 300 block of South Kedzie Avenue

Police described the suspect as a Black man between 18 and 25 years old, about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-11 and 150 to 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, a hoodie or blue jacket, and a black or blue mask covering his face.

Lime scooter (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com referencing case number 25-4-023.