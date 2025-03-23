Chicago’s Shamrock Shuffle leads to downtown road closures

Today, thousands of runners clad in green will continue the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with the 44th annual Shamrock Shuffle in downtown Chicago.

It’s considered the unofficial kickoff to the spring running season in Chicago.

Races kickoff

What we know:

The first races were expected to start at 8:25 a.m. with the wheelchair races, followed shortly afterward by the 8K races. A 2-mile walk steps off at 9:30 a.m.

The race will also lead to several road closures this morning that commuters will want to be aware of.

Race course:

Between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., runners will pass through the area:

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Grand Ave.

Grand Ave. from Columbus Dr. to State St.

State St. from Grand Ave. to Wacker Dr.

Wacker Dr. from State St. to Washington Blvd.

Washington Blvd. from Wacker Dr. to State St.

State St. from Washington Blvd. to Jackson Blvd.

Jackson Blvd. from State St. to Franklin St.

Franklin St. from Jackson Blvd. to Harrison St.

Harrison St. from Franklin St. to Michigan Ave.

Michigan Ave. from Harrison St. to Roosevelt Rd.

Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr

Still, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Ida B. Wells Drive and North Michigan Avenue will remain open.

There will still be rolling street closures within Grant Park through Monday.

For more information, visit ShamrockShuffle.com.