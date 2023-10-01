Chicago shooting: 1 dead, 3 wounded - including 9-year-old - after gunman opens fire in West Side vacant lot

A man is dead and three others, including a 9-year-old, were wounded after a gunman opened fire in a vacant lot in East Garfield Park Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:32 p.m., four people were in a vacant lot in the 0-100 block of South Whipple when an unknown vehicle traveling southbound on Whipple pulled up, police said.

An offender from inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at all four people.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the lower back and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Area Four Detectives continue to investigate.